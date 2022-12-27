DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 1,142 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FN opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.