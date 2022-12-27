DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 2,486 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 56,869 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

