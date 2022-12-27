DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $540.68 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

