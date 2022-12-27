DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LHX opened at $206.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.31 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.