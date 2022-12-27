DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

