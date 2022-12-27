Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $7.27 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $76.58 million and $215,986.13 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $7.27 or 0.00043539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

