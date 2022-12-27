DEI Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $8,983.50 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00407801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018119 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

