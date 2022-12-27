Derbend Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,264 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 50,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average of $158.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

