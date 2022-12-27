Derbend Asset Management Invests $208,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock remained flat at $26.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

