Dero Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00021857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $80,413.71 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,685.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00413521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00868687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00609068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00256531 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,149,759 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

