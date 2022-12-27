dForce USD (USX) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $430.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005962 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00407801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000288 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00624116 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $781.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

