DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading 4.9% Higher

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $116.56. 23,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,560,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

