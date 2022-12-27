DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0077

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $122.59 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,673.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00411605 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021485 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00872600 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094079 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00609330 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00249088 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,903,156,630 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
