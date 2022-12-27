DigiByte Market Capitalization Hits $122.59 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.59 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,673.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00411605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00872600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00609330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00249088 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,903,156,630 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

