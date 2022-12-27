DigiByte Market Capitalization Hits $122.59 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.59 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,673.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00411605 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021485 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00872600 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094079 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00609330 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00249088 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,903,156,630 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.