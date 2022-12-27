Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,259. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.