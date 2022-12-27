Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $31.94

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $30.96. Docebo shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 1,010 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 290.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Docebo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 4,874,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,627,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in Docebo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 800,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Docebo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,398 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

