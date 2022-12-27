DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $58.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.