Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $11,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

Dollar General stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,403. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.