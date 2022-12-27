DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

DTM stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DT Midstream by 1,450,000.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DT Midstream by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.