DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

DTE opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

