EAC (EAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,134.72

EAC (EAC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $19,134.72 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0486847 USD and is down -10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,411.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

