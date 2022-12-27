Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

