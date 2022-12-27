eCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.54 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $445.74 million and $5.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,697.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00608993 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00256525 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039638 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,263,410,923,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
