Elastos Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $18.02 million and $310,586.92 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars.

