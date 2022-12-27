Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TSE:EFN remained flat at C$18.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,208. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.46. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$19.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$290.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFN. Barclays boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

