Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 245.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,465,000 after buying an additional 515,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

