Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.81. 5,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

