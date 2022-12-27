Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.
About Emerson Radio
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.