Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 4.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $278.27 and last traded at $279.96. Approximately 45,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,237,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

