ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

