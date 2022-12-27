Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Reaches $93.67 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.63 or 0.00093892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $93.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,650.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000430 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00413225 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021599 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00872917 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00610077 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00250847 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00229889 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,663,656 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
