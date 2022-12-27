Ethereum Classic Price Hits $15.73 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $85.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.73 or 0.00094260 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00413373 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021612 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00870728 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00609814 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00255831 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00230230 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,657,942 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
