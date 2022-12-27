EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Trading 31.4% Higher

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 31.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 17,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 6,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

EVCI Career Colleges Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.