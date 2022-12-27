Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.61. Eventbrite shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Eventbrite Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,010,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 685,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 99,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $18,834,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

