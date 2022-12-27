eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 8,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 2.82.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,464,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,972 shares of company stock worth $881,162. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eXp World by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

