Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at $176,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exscientia by 33.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Exscientia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at $3,284,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

