Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EXAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.