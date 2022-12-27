Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $605.55

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $605.55 and last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 3403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.20.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.25.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

