Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (FBVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance
Farmers Bankshares stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Farmers Bankshares has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $22.99.
About Farmers Bankshares
