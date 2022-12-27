Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (FBVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance

Farmers Bankshares stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Farmers Bankshares has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $22.99.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

About Farmers Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.