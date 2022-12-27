Fei USD One Day Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $413.53 million and $1.35 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00228079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

