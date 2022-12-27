Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $80.23 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $80.23 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008128 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004145 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

