Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0989 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $80.99 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008018 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004116 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

