Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.67. 32,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,749. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

