Financial Consulate Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.03. 4,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

