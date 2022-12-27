Financial Consulate Inc. Has $348,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 0.9 %

ANSS stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.41. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,837. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.