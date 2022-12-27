Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $9.85 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 148,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,110. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.

