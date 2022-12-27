Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $540.05. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,116. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

