Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 52.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $208.65. 2,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,855. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.94. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

