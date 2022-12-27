First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

