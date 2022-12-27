First Affirmative Financial Network Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

