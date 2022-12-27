First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 452 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVO opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

